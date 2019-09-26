British Land drops Monsoon Accessorize CVA challenge

British Land has agreed to withdraw its legal challenge to Monsoon Accessorize’s company voluntary arrangement, paving the way for rent reductions of up to 65% across more than half of the retailer’s stores.

British Land which owns shopping centres Meadowhall in Sheffield and Drake Circus in Plymouth among others, owns five units occupied by Monsoon Accessorize. It filed the legal challenge against Monsoon Accessorize in August, having voted against the company’s CVA the month before.

A spokesman for Monsoon Accessorize confirmed that the challenge had been “withdrawn by agreement”. The CVA, which was backed by over 90% of creditors, can now be implemented.

In the CVA document, seen by Drapers, the retailer proposes rent reductions of between 25% and 65% across 135 out of a total 258 Monsoon and Accessorize stores.

Landlords have been offered up to £10m as part of a profit-sharing scheme if, following a successful CVA, Monsoon Accessorize trades profitably and above forecast.