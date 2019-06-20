Britons value human rights in international trade

Half of British respondents to a new survey believe the country should only trade with nations with a good human rights record “even if it hurts the economy”.
In the survey of 17,000 people across 24 countries, 36% of all respondents agreed with the statement about their own country, Sky News reports. Britain and Sweden were the two nations most likely to say a country’s human rights record should be considered before trading is agreed.
While 10% believe Britain uses its global influence for bad purposes, 27% disagreed, and said it was mostly used for good. At the other end of the scale, 22% believed the US uses its position badly, 24% think the same of Israel, and 25% for both Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Former foreign secretary David Miliband unveiled the figures in his lecture, The New “Arrogance of Power”: Global Politics in an Age of Impunity, at the University of Edinburgh.
He said: “The poll shows that around the world large numbers of people are looking for commitment to human rights and global engagement.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
ANDREW PACE20 June 2019 9:07 am
Who are we going to buy from? Can't even make in Leicester in that case!
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment