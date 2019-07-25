Brotherly business at Liquor n Poker

When Jack Chana quit his carpentry job in 2012, he found himself working from home for his family’s clothing manufacturing business Yoka Yo, before going on to co-found his own fast fashion brand Liquor n Poker with his brother Damian.

Inspired by their father’s know-how of the fashion industry, the pair set about creating their own designs and business name, and used his production contacts in China to secure business.

The company now supplies its men’s and womenswear to etailers including Asos, Zalando, SilkFred and Zalora, and via its own website. Chana hopes Liquor n Poker will start wholesaling to the US later this year.

It counts reality TV stars Georgia Toffolo (Made in Chelsea and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here) and Dominic Lever (Love Island) as customers, and credits the pair for sending sales rocketing.

Wholesale prices range from £5 for a plain men’s T-shirt to £28 for a leather jacket. Its bestselling men’s Norton denim jacket – worn by Lever in 2017 – wholesales at £17.50.

Co-founder and operations manager Jack shared his fashion life with Drapers.

My Fashion Life

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Check my emails, then think about breakfast.

What was your first job?

I had a paper round at 14 before I got a job in my local fish and chip shop. It was great because I got so much free food!

How would you describe the brand in one sentence?

Liquor n Poker is very fast fashion and not afraid to stand out.

What’s your coffee (or tea) order?

Coffee is not for me and tea is too plain. I’d rather a hot chocolate or green tea.

Where are your favourite places to shop?

Liquor n Poker – I can’t remember the last time I bought clothes anywhere else.

Emails or phone calls?

Phone calls, as people tend to ignore emails and you can spend a lot of time going back and forth.

Most important lesson you’ve learned during your career?

The customer is always right.

What would be your ideal office/meeting space?

Ours [in the West Midlands] is quite good because we have a pool table; it would be cool to have chairs hanging from the ceiling though.

What’s your favourite part of the creative process?

The fun part is always going from a CAD [computer-aided design] to seeing a sample.

What has been your proudest moment since you joined the brand/launched?

Seeing people in different countries or cities wearing the brand is always nice.

What’s the last book you read?

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne.

Last holiday?

Vietnam and Thailand.

Who in the fashion/retail industry inspires you?

I’d have to say the British lifestyle brand P&Co, as it projects its brand image really well and customers buy into the lifestyle – not just its products.

What’s the biggest challenge facing fashion today?

The market is saturated with so many brands that it’s hard to achieve a real point of difference, as everyone is out there copying your designs.

One piece of advice would you give your younger self?

Never eat yellow snow …

Who do you turn to when you need advice?

My father is my role model and I go to him if I need help or advice in any situation.

What would we find you doing at the weekend?

Eating, or travelling to different cities to eat.

What are you looking forward to most in the year ahead?

Travelling the world.