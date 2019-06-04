Browns to relocate flagship

Luxury retailer Browns has announced that it is relocating its flagship on Mayfair’s South Molton Street in summer 2020, to mark its 50th anniversary.

Built in 1720, the new heritage site located at 39 Brook Street, Mayfair is set over four floors.

The store houses an outside courtyard, an immersive experience room, a dedicated “very important customer” (VIC) space and a restaurant.

Holli Rogers, CEO of Browns and CFO of Farfetch, said: “It really is telling that we found this incredible location to be our new home as we also look to celebrate our 50th anniversary. It was important that we stayed in the heart of Mayfair, bringing our clients on this exciting journey, whilst honouring the path we’ve been on and looking to the future of Browns as a pioneer of luxury multi-brand retail with a technology viewpoint.

”Being in one dedicated space, we are excited to be able to offer a vital and engaging customer experience that draws on the store of the future technology whilst also playing homage to the history and story of both the locations and fundamentally Browns.”

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch bought Browns in 2015.

José Neves, founder, co-chairman and CEO of Farfetch said: “When we acquired Browns in 2015 I made a promise that we would take care of this iconic gem of our industry, and that we would continue to take a revolutionary approach to retail, both in-store and online.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Holli, and the whole team who now lead Browns into its 50th anniversary year and the momentous occasion of moving into this new location on Brook Street.”

Browns East located on Club Row in Shoreditch, which opened in 2017, will remain open. It was the retailer’s first bricks-and-mortar store to open for 20 years.