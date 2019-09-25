Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Browns unveils fashion app

25 September 2019

Full screenBrowns app

Browns has launched a fashion app featuring more than 500 new products each week from brands including Prada and Gucci.

The app will also publish an array of exclusive shoppable editorial content.

Customers can access early bird alerts to let them know when the latest drops arrive, and get exclusive access to sales and promotions.

The app ships to more than 160 countries, offers express shipping and free returns.

