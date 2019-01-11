Bumper Christmas for Morleys Stores

Independent department store group Morleys Stores achieved sales of £18.5m for the six weeks ending 5 January, up 2.2% on the same period last year.

Menswear performed particularly well over the Christmas period

The group has eight stores including branches in Brixton, Newbury and Wimbledon.

For the three weeks ending 5 January, the group delivered sales of £10.5m, up 5% on the previous year.

Results were fuelled by record Christmas Eve sales in which fashion was up 8% and menswear up 14% compared to 2017.

The group’s flagship store Elys is in its final stages of redevelopment. A total of £3m was invested to transform the ground and first floors, introducing over 25 new brands including Michael Kors, Coach, Eton and Belstaff.