Bumper Christmas for Morleys Stores

Independent department store group Morleys Stores achieved sales of £18.5m for the six weeks ending 5 January, up 2.2% on the same period last year.
Menswear performed particularly well over the Christmas period
The group has eight stores including branches in Brixton, Newbury and Wimbledon.
For the three weeks ending 5 January, the group delivered sales of £10.5m, up 5% on the previous year.
Results were fuelled by record Christmas Eve sales in which fashion was up 8% and menswear up 14% compared to 2017.
The group’s flagship store Elys is in its final stages of redevelopment. A total of £3m was invested to transform the ground and first floors, introducing over 25 new brands including Michael Kors, Coach, Eton and Belstaff.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.