Burberry appoints non-executive director

Luxury fashion house Burberry has appointed Debra Lee a non-executive director and member of its audit and nomination committees.

She will join the board 1 October. Lee is the former CEO and chairman of US network Black Entertainment Television (BET). She founded and maintains her position as CEO of Leading Women Defined, an annual gathering of prominent African-American women. She also serves as a non-executive director at media company AT&T and Marriott International.

Burberry chairman Gerry Murphy said: “Debra’s passion for innovation, people and socially positive change will be a huge asset to Burberry as we work together to grow our business inclusively, sustainably and responsibly.”

Lee was crowned the Salute to Industry Icons Award at the 2017 Grammy Awards.