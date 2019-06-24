Burberry introduces new sustainability targets

Burberry has added two new science-based sustainability targets concerning greenhouse gas emissions to its responsibility strategy for 2022.

The luxury fashion brand has announced that by 2022 it will reduce its scope one and two greenhouse gas emissions by 95%, and by 2030 its scope three greenhouse gas emissions by 30%. Both targets will be measured against 2016.

During 2018/19 Burberry achieved a 43% reduction on market-based emissions compared to 2016/17.

The first target focuses on emissions from Burberry’s direct operations including electricity and gas consumption and stores, offices and manufacturing sites. The latter concerns indirect emissions from the brand’s supply chain. They both further Burberry’s existing goal to become carbon neutral in its operational energy use by 2022.

Director of private sector climate mitigation at World Resources Institute (WRI), one of the Science-Based Targets initiative partners, Cynthia Cummis, said: ”The fashion industry’s environmental impact is significant and growing. To prevent catastrophic climate change, it’s important that all major apparel and footwear brands set science-based targets and pursue comprehensive strategies to decarbonize their businesses.”

Burberry’s vice president of corporate responsibility, Pam Batty, added: ”For the first time, we are setting targets for greenhouse gas emissions that apply to our extended supply chain, which is a significant addition to our already ambitious target of becoming carbon neutral in our own operational energy use by 2022. Changing the system requires collaboration, and we will be working closely with our supply chain partners to take the action needed to stay on track and achieve our goals.”