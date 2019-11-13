Burberry stars celebrate love this Christmas

The 70-second clip shows models and brand ambassadors who are close to Tisci dancing to the song ‘What is Love?’ by Deee-Lite. English footballer, Ruben Loftus-Cheek features alongside Italian singer Mahmood and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu.

Tisci said: “I am connected to the idea of unity, togetherness and challenging the perception of what love is today. This for me is the real spirit of the season. It’s one of my favourite times of the year – when I can stop, reflect and reconnect with those who make me feel happy and at home, no matter where I am in the world. I loved the idea of bringing together a group of people that have been so supportive of me since I joined Burberry to celebrate my first-holiday campaign for the house.”