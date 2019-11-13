Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Burberry stars celebrate love this Christmas

13 November 2019By

Full screenBurberry festive campaign c courtesy of burberry mert alas and marcus piggott 002

Burberry’s first festive campaign under chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci celebrates love and union with a star-studded cast including former supermodel Carla Bruni. 

The 70-second clip shows models and brand ambassadors who are close to Tisci dancing to the song ‘What is Love?’ by Deee-Lite. English footballer, Ruben Loftus-Cheek features alongside Italian singer Mahmood and Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu.  

Source: Burberry, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

Tisci said: “I am connected to the idea of unity, togetherness and challenging the perception of what love is today. This for me is the real spirit of the season. It’s one of my favourite times of the year – when I can stop, reflect and reconnect with those who make me feel happy and at home, no matter where I am in the world. I loved the idea of bringing together a group of people that have been so supportive of me since I joined Burberry to celebrate my first-holiday campaign for the house.”

 

