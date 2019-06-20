Burrows & Hare opens womenswear store

Premium menswear independent Burrows & Hare has transformed one of its three stores into a womenswear shop.

The independent’s 250 sq ft Oxford Covered Market store launched on Saturday with seven women’s clothing and lifestyle brands including London-based You Must Create (YMC). The other two stores located in Oxford Covered Market and Birmingham’s Mailbox and will continue to stock menswear only.

Co-founder Junaid Ansari told Drapers: “We’ve been looking into womenswear for a while and it made sense to launch mid-season to get to grips with things before autumn,” he said. “Our philosophy will remain the same: to focus on UK manufacturers, small craftsmen and product made in the UK where possible.

”For womenswear we sourced new brands that we’ve wanted to work with on the menswear side, but couldn’t because we were at capacity. Footwear is something that we’re really trying to concentrate on and we are potentially looking at brands that we’ve had success with previously such as Grenson and Sebago.”

Womenswear will also be available via the Burrows & Hare website.

Ansari opened the Oxford Covered Market store in 2015 with his brother Azeem. In 2017 the pair opened a second larger 840 sq ft store in the city’s Westgate shopping centre, at the time the development’s only independent business.

The Burrows & Hare empire expanded further last November, with the opening of third 1,100 sq ft store in Birmingham’s Mailbox shopping centre.

“Ever since we opened our first store women have been requesting a women’s edit,” said Ansari. “We’ve never had time to do it, but now we find we can handle the workload and the introduction of a new type of product and give it 100%.”