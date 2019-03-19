Buyers circle LK Bennett

Prospective buyers are mulling bids to take over LK Bennett following its fall into administration.

Drapers understands the business has started conversations with “a number of interested parties”.

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley has put forward an initial offer for the collapsed womenswear retailer. It comes after he paid £90m to buy House of Fraser out of administration as part of a pre-pack deal last year.

LK Bennett appointed Dan Hurd, Hunter Kelly and Craig Lewis of accountancy firm EY as joint administrators of its UK business on 7 March. Its international operations are not included in the administration.

EY and LK Bennett declined to comment.

It will close five stores: Meadowhall in Sheffield, Bristol, Liverpool, and Brent Cross and Westbourne Grove in London. These closures will result in up to 55 redundancies.

The company employs 480 staff in the UK across 39 stores, 37 concessions and its London head office.

In its most recent results, for the year to 31 July 2017, LK Bennett had an operating loss of £5.9m.