Prospective buyers are mulling bids to take over Liam Gallagher’s menswear brand Pretty Green, Drapers can reveal.

Drapers understands the business is having conversations with “a number of interested parties”, and the outcome will be decided in the next few days.

One source indicated a management buyout of the company was likely.

Another source close to the situation said: “All options are still on the table. A rescue of the business is still the principle aim.”

It comes after Pretty Green reportedly filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last week.

Drapers exclusively revealed earlier this month that Pretty Green had appointed advisers Moorfields Advisory to consider options for the business that could involve a sale.

Former Oasis front man Gallagher founded Pretty Green in 2009. Pretty Green has concessions in House of Fraser stores, as well as on the department store’s website. It also trades from around 12 of its own stores.

Pretty Green has been contacted for comment, while Moorfields Advisory declined to comment.