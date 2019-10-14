California bans animal fur products

California has banned the manufacture and sale of new fur products from 2023, becoming the first US state to do so.

According to a new bill, residents will no longer be able to make or sell clothing, shoes or handbags from fur as of 1 January 2023.

Anyone who breaks the law will be subjected to a minimum $500 (£400) fine.

Claiming “California is a leader when it comes to animal welfare,” state governor Gavin Newsom signed the new law this weekend in a bid to “fight animal cruelty and promote animal welfare.”