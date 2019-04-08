Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Calvin Klein names new chief merchandising officer

8 April 2019By Katie Imms

Calvin Klein has promoted its president of brand management for Calvin Klein Europe, Marcella Wartenbergh, to the position of chief merchandising officer.

She will now report to CEO Steve Shiffman, and be responsible for improving products’ commercial viability. 

The company has also promoted Ulrich Grimm, executive vice-president of shoes and accessories design, to the newly created role of global head of non-apparel design, and executive vice-president of product creation for Calvin Klein North America and The Underwear Group Suzanne Barton to the position of global head of close-to-body design.

