Cambridge Satchel Company losses grow

Cambridge Satchel Company has reported a total loss of £1.4m for the year to 30 June 2018, despite its renewed overseas expansion programme.
The loss was 74% bigger than in 2016/17. Turnover slipped 4% to £11.2m and the leather goods company’s gross profit slumped 22% to £4.9m.
The disappointing results follow the company’s expansion into China. Since June 2018, it has continued to work on a Chinese website.
Cambridge Satchel Company was founded by Julie Deane a decade ago with just £600. In February it relocated its London flagship store to Covent Garden. It also has shops in Cambridge, Edinburgh, Brighton and Oxford.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.