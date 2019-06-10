Cambridge Satchel Company losses grow

Cambridge Satchel Company has reported a total loss of £1.4m for the year to 30 June 2018, despite its renewed overseas expansion programme.

The loss was 74% bigger than in 2016/17. Turnover slipped 4% to £11.2m and the leather goods company’s gross profit slumped 22% to £4.9m.

The disappointing results follow the company’s expansion into China. Since June 2018, it has continued to work on a Chinese website.

Cambridge Satchel Company was founded by Julie Deane a decade ago with just £600. In February it relocated its London flagship store to Covent Garden. It also has shops in Cambridge, Edinburgh, Brighton and Oxford.