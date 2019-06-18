Camper appoints new creative director for sub-brand

CamperLab, the sub-brand concept of Spanish footwear brand Camper, has named Finnish shoe designer Achilles Ion Gabriel its new creative director.

He will oversee CamperLab’s design team and global brand image, and establish the creative strategy for all brand communication and CamperLab stores worldwide.

Ion Gabriel has his own eponymous footwear brand, Ion, and has previously held roles at luxury brands Marni and Sunnei.

His first collection for CamperLab will launch in January, as part of its autumn 20 line.

It comes after Camper’s first creative director, Romain Kremer, resigned earlier this month.