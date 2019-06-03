Camper's creative director departs

Spanish footwear brand Camper has announced that its first-ever creative director, Romain Kremer, will resign after 10 years at the company.

Kremer first joined Camper as a part of its “Together” collaboration project in 2009. After several seasons of collaborations, Kremer began work as a consultant for the collection’s main lines before being appointed creative director in 2014.

The autumn 19 collection and campaign will be the last under his creative direction and will be launched at the beginning of September.

Miguel Fluxà, Camper CEO, said: “We are truly grateful to Romain for the vision and passion that he has brought to Camper during his last five years as Creative Director. Romain has significantly contributed to the repositioning of the brand with his bold and progressive approach to design, establishing connections with a new audience while retaining the original values of the company.

“Innovation has been at the core of everything Romain has done for Camper, which is reflected in the contemporary product designs, highly curated campaigns, and the CamperLab [sub-brand] concept.

“A new chapter now begins, and I am confident that the work undertaken has set the path for a successful future.”

Kremer commented: “Being the creative director of Camper has been an amazing journey. I really want to thank Miguel Fluxà for the trust and confidence he has given me to apply my vision for the brand in a 360-degree way. Camper has always been unique and I am proud to have contributed to its story and success. I depart knowing that the brand has all the necessary elements to continue its evolution and wish it all the best in the future.”