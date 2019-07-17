Carlos Crespo appointed Inditex CEO

Inditex chief operating officer Carlos Crespo has been promoted to the role of chief executive at the Spanish fashion group.

Shareholders confirmed the appointment at Inditex’s annual general meeting (AGM) held yesterday morning. Current CEO and chairman Pablo Isla will remain as executive chairman.

Crespo joined Inditex in 2001 as head of accounting policies. He was appointed to his current role in 2018. As chief executive, Crespo will be responsible for IT security, logistics and transportation, construction and works, legal, procurement and sustainability.

At the AGM, Inditex outlined its sustainability strategy for the coming years - including the eradication of all single-use plastic from customer sales by 2023. This will include online packaging, plastic hangtags and plastic hangers.