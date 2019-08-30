Carmel Clothing launches own label

New label Palones will launch with a 64-piece collection on 5 September, and will be available direct to consumers via its own website. It may be wholesaled in future.

Categories include tailoring, knitwear, dresses, outerwear and trousers. Retail prices range from £35 for a T-shirt to £300 for a coat. Each category includes “hero pieces” at the upper price point that are limited to only 100 units. New product will be released in monthly drops.

“We’ve got an extremely strong background in terms of design as suppliers to the UK high street,” Carmel managing director Simon Blayne told Drapers. “Palones is about trend setting and creating what we believe are the new looks through our understanding of the industry and many years of experience.”

Carmel currently has five offices, in London, China, Vietnam, Romania and Sri Lanka and supplies retailers including Arcadia Group, Primark, George, Tu and F&F.

The new label aims to use archive and recycled fabrics and components. Packaging will be fully recyclable and unused fabrics will be donated to the London College of Fashion.

Using 3D technology, Carmel creates digital samples, which cuts down on fabric waste. Avatars are used to ensure the best fit.

Blayne said: “There is a big emphasis on fit and quality. I want my garments to be the one thing that you never throw away because it’s made beautifully and it’s a staple. It’s got the fashionability and the trend but also the endurance with the mindset of sustainability.”

Carmel was named Fashion Supplier of the Year at the Drapers Awards 2018.