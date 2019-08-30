Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Carmel Clothing launches own label

30 August 2019 By

Main campaign image

1/7

Hide caption

  • Main campaign image
  • Palones 4
  • Palones 6
  • Palones 5
  • Palones 1
  • Palones 2
  • Palones 3

High street supplier Carmel Clothing is launching its own womenswear label next week. 

New label Palones will launch with a 64-piece collection on 5 September, and will be available direct to consumers via its own website. It may be wholesaled in future.

Categories include tailoring, knitwear, dresses, outerwear and trousers. Retail prices range from £35 for a T-shirt to £300 for a coat. Each category includes “hero pieces” at the upper price point that are limited to only 100 units. New product will be released in monthly drops.

“We’ve got an extremely strong background in terms of design as suppliers to the UK high street,” Carmel managing director Simon Blayne told Drapers. “Palones is about trend setting and creating what we believe are the new looks through our understanding of the industry and many years of experience.”

Carmel currently has five offices, in London, China, Vietnam, Romania and Sri Lanka and supplies retailers including Arcadia Group, Primark, George, Tu and F&F.

The new label aims to use archive and recycled fabrics and components. Packaging will be fully recyclable and unused fabrics will be donated to the London College of Fashion. 

Using 3D technology, Carmel creates digital samples, which cuts down on fabric waste. Avatars are used to ensure the best fit. 

Blayne said: “There is a big emphasis on fit and quality. I want my garments to be the one thing that you never throw away because it’s made beautifully and it’s a staple. It’s got the fashionability and the trend but also the endurance with the mindset of sustainability.”

Carmel was named Fashion Supplier of the Year at the Drapers Awards 2018. 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • 3079624 purelondonaw19

    Indies confident but cautious for spring 20

    16 July 2019

    Womenswear independents are cautiously optimistic about trading ahead of the spring 20 trade shows, despite concerns over Brexit and heavy discounting on the high street.

  • myanmarfactoryworker

    Fashion brands fail to pay supply chain workers living wage

    7 June 2019

    A new report claims that “no major clothing brand” is able to show that workers making their clothing in Asia, Africa, Central America or Eastern Europe are paid enough to escape poverty.

  • topshopstrand

    Suppliers split on Arcadia strategy

    13 June 2019

    Although Arcadia Group suppliers agree that yesterday’s approval of its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) was a “fantastic” result, they are divided over whether product or property is the cause of the retailer’s woes.

  • Emissons

    How can fashion achieve ‘net zero’?

    21 June 2019Angela Rumsey

    The government this month outlined plans for the UK to legislate for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but this week it rejected industry-backed recommendations including those on reducing emissions . Where does that leave the fashion industry?

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.