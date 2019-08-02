Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Cath Kidston commercial director departs

2 August 2019By

Sue Carvell has left her role as commercial director at Cath Kidston. 

Carvell joined the British lifestyle brand in May 2015 and is now seeking new opportunities. 

Previously, she was head of retail at Topshop and Topman for two years from May 2013. 

The news follows the departure of Cath Kidston’s global commerce director, Lynn Ritson, earlier this summer, after five years with the business. 

Ritson has joined Walgreens Boots Alliance as global digital director. 

In its most recent results, Cath Kidston reported a £10.5m EBITDA loss for the 52 weeks to 25 March 2018, citing “upwards pressure on costs” and “tough underlying market conditions” for its poor performance.

