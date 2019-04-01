CEO Colin Porter to retire from Joules

British lifestyle brand Joules has announced that its chief executive Colin Porter will retire before the end of 2020, after eight years in the business.

The exact date of his retirement is yet to be confirmed.

A process to appoint Porter’s successor is underway and the board will make a further announcement in due course.

It comes after Porter announced that he will become the new chairman of tailoring specialist Moss Bros when incumbent Debbie Hewitt retires in May.

Porter, who has led Joules since 2010, has also joined the board of Moss Bros as a non-executive director.

Before joining Joules, Porter held senior roles at Arcadia Group, Laura Ashley, House of Fraser and outerwear specialist Crombie.

Joules announced a 17.6% rise in revenue to £113.1m for the six months to 25 November 2018, as its “total retail” cross-channel model offset challenging market conditions.