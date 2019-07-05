Cerruti 1881 chief creative officer departs

Cerruti 1881’s chief creative officer, Jason Basmajian, has left the Trinity Group-owned menswear brand, marking the second senior depature from the Hong Kong fashion group this week.

It is understood that Basmajian is leaving in mutual agreement with Trinity Group, which also owns menswear brands Kent & Curwen and Gieves & Hawkes.

Basmajian joined the group in 2013 to refresh Gieves & Hawkes, before moving to Cerruti 1881 in 2015.

Ray Clacher stepped down from his role executive vice-president at the Hong Kong fashion group on Monday, as revealed by Drapers.

Clacher was previously chief executive of both Kent & Curwen and Gieves & Hawkes. On appointment as executive vice-president at Trinity in April 2016, he also took the new title across both menswear brands.

Clacher is believed to be starting a new venture but declined to give details.