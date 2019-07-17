Chanel hires first head of diversity and inclusion

French fashion house Chanel has appointed Fiona Pargeter to the newly-created role of global head of diversity and inclusion.

Prior to the appointment, Pargeter held several roles at Swiss bank UBS between 1999 and 2019. She was most recently EMEA head of diversity and inclusion from 2014 to 2019 and director in leadership, talent, performance and diversity from 2013.

It comes after fellow luxury label Gucci launched its “Gucci Changemakers” programme in March, to “to mark a significant turning point in the world of fashion, strengthening the latter’s social impact and its relationship with local communities.”

At the start of 2019, Prada announced the creation of a consulting committee on diversity and inclusion.

Chanel reported a 16.4% boost in net profits to $2.17bn (£1.72bn) in the year to 31 December, driven by strong growth across all product lines and regions. The brand launched by Coco Chanel in 1910 said it had a 12.5% rise in revenues to $11.12bn (£8.8bn).

Meanwhile, operating profit was $2.9bn (£2.3bn), up 8% compared to 2017.





