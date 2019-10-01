Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Chinese shoppers favour the UK this Golden Week

1 October 2019By

Full screen3059036 bicester village

Chinese shoppers are expected to flock to the UK this week for Golden Week celebrations, ahead of Brexit. 

Between 1 and 7 October, the number of Chinese tourists in the UK is expected to rise by 4% compared with 2018, making it the “leading destination” in Europe, Global Blue said.

However, visitors are expected to cut their trips shorter than in October last year.

Global Blue said the UK has experienced a “steady increase” in Chinese shoppers this year compared with 2018. Tourist numbers were up 8% and 10% year on year in July and August respectively.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.