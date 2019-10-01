Chinese shoppers favour the UK this Golden Week

Chinese shoppers are expected to flock to the UK this week for Golden Week celebrations, ahead of Brexit.

Between 1 and 7 October, the number of Chinese tourists in the UK is expected to rise by 4% compared with 2018, making it the “leading destination” in Europe, Global Blue said.

However, visitors are expected to cut their trips shorter than in October last year.

Global Blue said the UK has experienced a “steady increase” in Chinese shoppers this year compared with 2018. Tourist numbers were up 8% and 10% year on year in July and August respectively.