Chinti & Parker is opening a permanent 1,523 sq ft store in Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill next week.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the business was co-founded in 2009 by Anna Singh and her cousin, Rachael Wood, based on their desire for British luxury staples. It sells via its own website and has around 20 stockists in the UK, including Harrods, Selfridges and The Shop at Bluebird. It has around 200 international wholesale accounts.

The brand launched its first pop-up store in Westbourne Grove between October and December 2018. Francesca Sieler, Chinti & Parker marketing director, said the pop-up “exceeded expectations”: ”Retail has changed quite a lot in the last five years. Customers are really believing in that offline and online experience and retail feels like the future.

“Now there is an element of an experience in-store, people are really interested in the brand.”

Chinti & Parker is “testing the water” with long-term pop-up stores with average leases of 18 months to find locations for further permanent bases. It launched a pop-up in St John’s Wood, London last week, which will remain open until January. It also tested another pop-up store in London’s Marylebone in May this year, which ran until September.

Sieler said: “We want to establish ourselves in London. We will look for another flagship [permanent store] within the next 18 months. We want to try different locations to see whether it works for the brand and whether the footfall is right before we settle. We will be thoughtful about it and then move forward. King’s Road is on the map, but a space hasn’t come up yet.”

She added: “We will probably not have more than five permanent stores in the next three years. They will be based in key retail locations in different cities around the world, including America.”

Chinti & Parker retail prices range between £45 for a pair of cashmere socks to £650 for a cashmere dressing gown/robe.