Christmas deliveries in jeopardy as Royal Mail fears strike

The Royal Mail could face huge disruption this Black Friday and Christmas, if workers agree to a strike.

It comes after the Communications Workers Union (CWU) balloted more than 100,000 staff on taking industrial action over issues such as job security and employment conditions last month.

The results are due to be revealed tomorrow, and reports anticipate that they will result in a “mass walk-out”.

If passed, it is rumoured that CWU has proposed workers strike either over Christmas or Black Friday - two of the busiest times of the year.