Christmas online returns to jump 80%

Online returns are set to increase by 80% on Wednesday 2 January, compared with the average number of returns per day in December.

The Royal Mail’s annual Delivery Matters report predicts “Takeback Wednesday” will be the day most consumers will return unwanted Christmas gifts.

The study found that 60% of online shoppers will not use a retailer again if they have a difficult returns experience, which emphasises the importance for retailers to get it right.

Generally, clothing has the highest general returns rate, with 75% of consumers returning an item. A total 34% of clothing return items are purchased using a try before you buy service, and 40% of shoppers would be more likely to purchase more items with a retailer who offered this service.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “With 17% of global retailers already adopting a ‘try before you buy’ model, it’s important to consider putting try before you buy at the heart of your returns offering – and staying one step ahead of your competitors when it comes to customer satisfaction.”