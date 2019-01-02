Christmas online returns to jump 80%

Online returns are set to increase by 80% on Wednesday 2 January, compared with the average number of returns per day in December.
The Royal Mail’s annual Delivery Matters report predicts “Takeback Wednesday” will be the day most consumers will return unwanted Christmas gifts.
The study found that 60% of online shoppers will not use a retailer again if they have a difficult returns experience, which emphasises the importance for retailers to get it right.
Generally, clothing has the highest general returns rate, with 75% of consumers returning an item. A total 34% of clothing return items are purchased using a try before you buy service, and 40% of shoppers would be more likely to purchase more items with a retailer who offered this service.
A spokesman for Royal Mail said: “With 17% of global retailers already adopting a ‘try before you buy’ model, it’s important to consider putting try before you buy at the heart of your returns offering – and staying one step ahead of your competitors when it comes to customer satisfaction.”
Readers' comments (2)
darren hoggett2 January 2019 12:32 pm
If you make it easier for returns, then you'll get more back and creates poor buying choices that suits nobody. Not to mention the impact on the environment.
If you have a clear, rigid policy, then the consumer will choose more carefully what they buy.
Anonymous2 January 2019 3:49 pm
Agreed , this is just encouraging customers that get a thrill from receiving a parcel in the post , trying it on and flinging it back to the retailer. It creates lots of paid work for the delivery companies but headaches for the retailer, having to pay for delivery & Re packaging & associated admin, not to mention that the item may no longer be in season when they receive it back , given that many stores extend their returns policy into late Jan. A more strict returns policy may yield just as much profit and far less hassle !
