Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Clearance boosts John Lewis sales

9 January 2019By Grace Whelan

Full screenJohn lewis oxford street (8)

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners were up 20.4% in the department store’s first week of clearance after Christmas.

Menswear recorded the biggest increase for the week to 5 January, as sales were up 34.3% on last year. Womenswear sales rose 19.7% and women’s accessories were up 24.3%.

John Lewis total sales for the week were up 11.2%.

Total sales for John Lewis Partnership were up 9.1% to £237.87m.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.