Clearance boosts John Lewis sales

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners were up 20.4% in the department store’s first week of clearance after Christmas.
Menswear recorded the biggest increase for the week to 5 January, as sales were up 34.3% on last year. Womenswear sales rose 19.7% and women’s accessories were up 24.3%.
John Lewis total sales for the week were up 11.2%.
Total sales for John Lewis Partnership were up 9.1% to £237.87m.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.