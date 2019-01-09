Clearance boosts John Lewis sales

Fashion sales at John Lewis & Partners were up 20.4% in the department store’s first week of clearance after Christmas.

Menswear recorded the biggest increase for the week to 5 January, as sales were up 34.3% on last year. Womenswear sales rose 19.7% and women’s accessories were up 24.3%.

John Lewis total sales for the week were up 11.2%.

Total sales for John Lewis Partnership were up 9.1% to £237.87m.