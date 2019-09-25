Clothing boosts Sainsbury’s second-quarter sales

Sales of Sainsbury’s Tu clothing were up 3.3% year on year in the second quarter of 2019, despite total like-for-like retail sales dropping by 0.2% at the supermarket.

The retailer said clothing sales were “boosted by clearance activity and strong online growth”. The result comes after clothing sales dropped by 4.5% year on year in the first quarter.

Total retail sales across all categories rose by 0.1% year on year for the 12 weeks to 21 September.

Sainsbury’s said it is “confident that [it] can grow sales and sustainably fund investment in value, service, store estate and digital proposition.”

The group does, however, expect its first-half underlying profit before tax to reduce by circa £50m year on year as a result of “the combined impacts of the phasing of cost savings, unseasonal weather against a strong comparative period last year and higher marketing costs.”

It added: “While retail markets remain highly competitive and the consumer outlook remains uncertain, we remain on track to deliver full year 2019/20 underlying profit before tax in line with consensus expectations.”