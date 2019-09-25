Clothing boosts Sainsbury’s second-quarter sales

Sales of Sainsbury’s Tu clothing were up 3.3% year on year in the second quarter of 2019, despite total like-for-like retail sales dropping by 0.2% at the supermarket.
The retailer said clothing sales were “boosted by clearance activity and strong online growth”. The result comes after clothing sales dropped by 4.5% year on year in the first quarter.
Total retail sales across all categories rose by 0.1% year on year for the 12 weeks to 21 September.
Sainsbury’s said it is “confident that [it] can grow sales and sustainably fund investment in value, service, store estate and digital proposition.”
The group does, however, expect its first-half underlying profit before tax to reduce by circa £50m year on year as a result of “the combined impacts of the phasing of cost savings, unseasonal weather against a strong comparative period last year and higher marketing costs.”
It added: “While retail markets remain highly competitive and the consumer outlook remains uncertain, we remain on track to deliver full year 2019/20 underlying profit before tax in line with consensus expectations.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.