Clothing inflation rises by 0.02% in March

Shop price inflation across all items in the UK has remained at 1.8% for the past three months, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported today.

Meanwhile clothing and footwear prices increased by 0.02% in March, compared with the same month in 2018, the Consumer Price Index including owner-occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) shows.

Clothing and footwear prices continued to rise following the January Sales period.

The upward effect came principally from a variety of women’s clothing items, the ONS stated.

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation across all items also remained unchanged in March at 1.9%.