Club Monaco founder joins Nic+Zoe

Myers co-founded Polo Ralph Lauren-owned clothing brand Club Monaco in 1985 and spent 35 years with the company as vice-president.

In 2013 Myers launched her own women’s clothing and accessories brand A Ruby, but the brand is no longer trading as of January 2019. She has been a consultant for Nic+Zoe for the past seven months.

Boston-based Nic+Zoe was founded by chief creative officer Dorian Lightbrown in 2006 and named after her children Nicholas and Zoë. The brand specialises in knitwear.

Myers has joined the company as of 8 January.