Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Club Monaco founder joins Nic+Zoe

9 January 2019By Grace Whelan

Full screenavra myers

Club Monaco co-founder Avra Myers has joined American fashion brand Nic+Zoe as chief merchant.

Myers co-founded Polo Ralph Lauren-owned clothing brand Club Monaco in 1985 and spent 35 years with the company as vice-president.

In 2013 Myers launched her own women’s clothing and accessories brand A Ruby, but the brand is no longer trading as of January 2019. She has been a consultant for Nic+Zoe for the past seven months.

Boston-based Nic+Zoe was founded by chief creative officer Dorian Lightbrown in 2006 and named after her children Nicholas and Zoë. The brand specialises in knitwear. 

Myers has joined the company as of 8 January. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.