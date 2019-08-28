Cole Haan prepares IPO

US premium footwear brand Cole Haan, which is owned by UK private equity firm Apax Partners, is reportedly gearing up to launch an initial public offering (IPO).

“Our management team is confident in the opportunities we have created for the Cole Haan brand and our business globally,” CEO Jack Boys told Bloomberg.

“Based on the momentum we have generated in the business and the opportunities we believe are before Cole Haan, we have determined that now is the time to prepare for an IPO of the company’s shares.”

The timescale and location of the IPO have not been disclosed.

Nike sold Cole Haan to Apax Partners in 2012. The brand operates in 60 countries and launched into the UK in March 2017.

It now has 22 UK stockists, including Liberty London, Selfridges, Harrods and Soletrader. The brand will also launch in three John Lewis stores, including the Oxford Street flagship, as well as on its website for autumn 19.