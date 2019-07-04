Common Objective launches fresh investment round

Sustainable business network, Common Objective, has launched another investment round following its previous £1.1m influx.

Investment to date, from June 2018, has come from industry leaders including Harold Tillman and french designer Roland Mouret. The money has been used to build the network’s platform and invest in team members.

Common Objective aims to raise a further £1m in additional funding to further develop its product, invest in marketing and sales and integrate B2B transactional trade into its network.

The company was founded as Ethical Fashion Forum in 2006 by Tamsin Leujene and Clare Lissaman. Qiuale Wong joined as a third founder in 2015, and the company was relaunched as Common Objective a year ago.

The team have worked for, or in leading organisations including WGSN, Asos, Stylus, Arcadia, the British Fashion Council and John Lewis.

As an intelligent business network, Common Objective uses technology to match members with connections and resources for sustainable business practices.