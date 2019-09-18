Compulsory sustainability modules for UAL students

The University of Arts London (UAL), which includes Central St Martins and London College of Fashion, has announced that all courses will now have compulsory modules in sustainable practice.

From this academic year, all students will need to complete training on the subject. Academic and technical staff will also be required to undertake a carbon literacy training programme. The university will also expand its environmental management system to “place all academic operations on a sustainable basis”.

UAL has appointed pro vice-chancellor Professor Jeremy Till to lead the university’s response to climate emergency.

Till said: “I am committed to ensuring that UAL engages with the issues across our academic and operational activities. UAL is well positioned to use its creative intelligence to make a distinctive contribution to the debate and action around climate and ecological issues.”