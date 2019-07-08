Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Condé Nast withdraws £234m stake in Farfetch

8 July 2019By

Full screenfarfetch 2

Condé Nast has reportedly stepped away from its partnership with Farfetch, and withdrawn its £234m stake in the luxury fashion platform.

The Vogue and GQ publisher had concerns about “the amount of money Farfetch was spending on marketing”, The Sunday Times reported.

Condé Nast chairman Jonathan Newhouse stepped down from the Farfetch board in March.

The publisher closed its fledgling ecommerce site Style.com and entered into a partnership with Farfetch in June 2017

The partnership brought together Condé Nast’s editorial content with Farfetch’s global ecommerce platform. Farfetch acquired the Style.com trademark, its inventory and customer database.

Condé Nast and Farfetch have been contacted for comment. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.