Consumers demand sustainable products

British consumers are showing increasing interest in sustainable clothing, as 43% now say they would be willing to pay a premium for such garments.

A further 90% are willing to purchase a product clearly labelled as “upcycled” or “100% recyclable”, while 62% say they would stop using a brand if it was found to be “detrimental” to the environment.

Demand for sustainable clothing is particularly prevalent in London, where 51% of shoppers are willing to pay a higher price for recycled products.

The research forms part of Oxfam’s “Second-hand September” campaign, which encourages shoppers to buy pre-owned clothing, and was undertaken by product information management firm In River.

Findings also reveal that 20% of consumers only ever purchase sustainable products, and 69% would be more likely to if products detailed the environmental impact it would make.

In River chief marketing officer Steve Gershik said: “Brands and retailers can earn eco-conscious consumers’ trust by being transparent and providing clear product information detailing the sustainable elements of the product.

“Fast fashion retailers failing to disclose the environmental impact of their practices may struggle to obtain new customers during second-hand September. The benefits of integrating more sustainable practices go beyond second-hand September.”