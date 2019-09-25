Consumers want sustainable delivery at no extra cost

Despite consumers’ growing concern for the environment, 62% are unwilling to pay more for eco-friendly online deliveries, a new survey has revealed.

The latest data from Barclays Corporate Banking shows that 91% of UK retailers are planning to invest in sustainable deliveries, in the hope of boosting growth and improving their customer loyalty.

It also found that retailers over-estimate how much consumers are willing to pay for ‘green deliveries’ by nearly three times - just 38% of shoppers said they are willing to pay extra for goods to be delivered in an environmentally friendly way.

Meanwhile, 46% of those surveyed said a “reward” would be the most effective way to make them to go “greener”. This increased to 76% in younger people.

The research shows that cost maintains consumers’ top priority when it comes to delivery, followed by speed and reliability.

Karen Johnson, head of retail and wholesale at Barclays, said: “British shoppers are increasingly influenced by brands’ sustainability credentials.

“Retailers have to recognise that it’s not a choice – they must be able to demonstrate that sustainability is top of their agenda if they are to retain and attract new customers, whether that’s through greener delivery options, packaging or wider supply chain improvements.

“The elephant in the room is who is expected to fund these sustainability efforts, with our research showing that consumers are largely unwilling to foot the bill.

“Hard pressed retailers don’t have a lot of wiggle room at the moment, so it’s not easy for them to take the hit either.”