Continued growth for Mountain Warehouse

Sales were up 13% to £255m at Mountain Warehouse for the 12 months to 24 February, marking the 22nd year of sales growth for the outdoor retailer as it continues to rapidly expand its store portfolio.

Like-for-like sales increased by 5.3%, and pre-tax profit jumped 14% to £23.7m.

Online sales were up 23% and accounted for around a quarter of sales. Total international sales were up 20%, boosted by entry into new markets, and now account for 30% of revenue.

Mountain Warehouse invested heavily in store expansion during the period, with a total of 48 new store openings: 33 were in the UK, in locations including St Andrews, Sheffield and London.

The remaining 15 stores were opened overseas and included the retailer’s first outlets in New Zealand. Mountain Warehouse now has 87 stores in eight countries.

The retailer has plans to open a further 10 shops for its gift chain, Neon Sheep Stores, in 2019 – doubling the current store count.

Founder and CEO Mark Neale revealed the retailer’s investment in womenswear for summer to capitalise on warm weather sales: “This year we have more than doubled the size of our women’s summer range. As a result, we expect to sell over 100,000 summer dresses, over 500,000 tops and T-shirts, and 100,000 pieces of women’s swimwear. It means our sales of womenswear are growing twice as fast as the overall business and I no longer need to lose sleep if the sun is shining”.