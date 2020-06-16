Coronavirus: Joules in the red

Joules is expected to make a group underlying loss of between £2m and £3m before tax for the year to 31 May amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lifestyle retailer said it is “well positioned to navigate existing and potential Covid-19 challenges” in a pre-closing statement released today.
Joules expects to report revenue of £191m for the year, down 12% from 2019. It stated that its retail sales were around £146m, with store sales down by around 20% and ecommerce sales up approximately 5%.
Wholesale sales, which it said were also heavily impacted by the effects of Covid-19, stood at around £42m, which was a reduction of 26% compared to 2019. Joules reported that ecommerce sales through its own channels increased by 11%.
Joules CEO Nick Jones said: “Whilst this continues to be an exceptionally challenging period for people, communities and businesses, I am delighted with how Joules has responded over recent months. We were quick to adapt to the initial disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic by bolstering our liquidity position, preserving cash and focusing our trading online. We are very encouraged with the significant 40% growth in e-commerce demand during the lockdown period, which is particularly pleasing given the already established scale of our e-commerce operations.”
