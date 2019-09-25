Correction: Moss Bros denies credit insurance rumours

Moss Bros has strongly denied having any issues with its credit insurance, pointing out that it has £18m on its balance sheet.

Industry sources had told Drapers that credit insurance provider Euler Hermes was due to cut its cover on the retailer from 9 October.

But a Moss Bros spokesman today said the claims were “inaccurate and unfounded”.

He added: “Moss Bros does not have any issues at all with any of its credit insurers.

“Moss Bros has substantial cash resources with £18m on the balance sheet and has spoken with Euler Hermes today. Moss Bros can confirm that Euler Hermes has also denied the rumour.”

Euler Hermes had previously declined to comment.

Moss Bros’s revenues grew 1.4% to £65.4m in the first half of 2019, buoyed by increased store sales – up 0.6% year on year – and online growth of 20%.

However, its losses before tax grew to £2.7m in the 26 weeks to 27 July, up from a loss of £1.7m in the first half of 2018.

Moss Bros said the new IFRS 16 property reporting standards meant profits took a £1.1m hit.

