CVAs and Brexit hit UK sales at Westfield owner

1 August 2019

Full screen3078055 westfieldlondonexpansion2

Property company Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), which owns global shopping centres including both London Westfield sites, has blamed Brexit uncertainty and retailer company voluntary arrangements for UK like-for-like net rental income dropping 3.1% year on year for the six months to 30 June.

It said: “Leasing negotiations with continental European retailers to enter the UK take longer as they are waiting to see how Brexit plays out.

“[Net rental income] primarily decreased due to 10-year expiries at Westfield London – resulting in higher vacancy – and lower rents driven by CVAs and administration in the UK retail market.”

Global like-for-like net rental income, meanwhile, rose by 3.3% year on year, up from €923m (£841m) in the first half of 2018 to €1.3bn (£1.1bn) this year.

Net rental income from shopping centres globally increased by 2.1% to €1.1bn (£1.03bn) in the first half, €78m (£71m) of which came from the UK.

The company currently owns 153 shopping centres and other assets across the UK, US and Europe.

