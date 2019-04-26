Data shows areas hit hardest by Debenhams CVA

The south-east of England would be hardest hit by the loss of the local Debenhams combined with other retail store closures in the coming months, research compiled for Drapers by the Local Data Company (LDC) has found.

Debenhams has proposed a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), which if approved would result in 22 store closures in early 2020.

The stores are located in Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton, Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney and Wolverhampton.

LDC looked at which of these are at risk of multiple store closures resulting from other retail CVAs and store closure programmes, including the shrinking store estates of Arcadia Group, House of Fraser, Monsoon Accessorize and Ann Summers.

It found that the south-east of England is at highest risk: out of the 22 Debenhams closures, 12 are based in the region.

Southsea in Portsmouth is facing the highest risk in the south-east – nine retail stores could close within a 3km radius of the Debenhams branch, LDC found.

Six retailers are at risk of closing within a 3km radius of the Debenhams stores in Eastbourne, and Canterbury in Kent.

The region in the UK facing the second-highest risk of several retail store closures is Greater London. Six stores near the Debenhams in Southside shopping centre in Wandsworth are at risk of closing.

Folkestone high street, Nugent Shopping Park in Orpington, County Square shopping centre in Ashford and the Queensmere shopping centre in Slough, are at lowest risk of multiple store losses. None of these locations, which all face Debenhams closures, have an at-risk retailer within 3km of the department store.

Lucy Stainton, head of retail and strategic partnerships at LDC, said: “There are a few smaller high streets which are more vulnerable to Debenhams closures, as our latest analysis has shown.

“The challenges of finding an alternative occupant for such large floor space sites are significant, and this will be further heightened for less-prime locations, indicating that some sites may struggle to refill a vacant unit of this scale.”