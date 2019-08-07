Debenhams 'best retailer for customer service'

High street chain Debenhams has been voted the number one retailer for customer service, climbing 59 places to second in the latest UK Customer Satisfaction Index.

Its score rose by 6.2 points on its 2018 rating, when it was in 61st place, to 86.7 out of 100 in the Institute of Customer Service’s annual ranking.

Retail bank First Direct clinched the top spot – up from fifth last year – with a score of 86.8.

Car manufacturer Suzuki came in third place (85.9), followed by John Lewis (85.3) and retailer Next in fifth (85.1).

Amazon was sixth with 84.4, Marks & Spencer 11th with 83.4 and Matalan 28th with 81.5.

Debenhams was also crowned the most improved organisation for customer service. Its score is now 5.8 points above the sector average.

Matalan was the fifth most improved, up 5.2 points year on year to 81.5.

Sports Direct was the 10th most improved (up 4.4 points); New Look was 12th (up 3.7) and TK Maxx 14th (up 3.3).

Mark Ashman, Debenhams’ managing director of stores, operations and food commented: “Our priority is to make shopping easy, confidence-boosting and fun … I’m delighted that our colleagues have been recognised by the Institute of Customer Service, particularly during what has been a challenging time for our business.”

While non-food retail remains the highest rated sector with a score of 80.9, this is down 1.2 points compared to July 18.

Institute of Customer Service CEO Joanna Causon said: “Over the last two years overall customer satisfaction has fallen continuously.

“This should be a concern to anyone who cares about the quality of customer experiences, the sustainability of organisations, and the short- and long-term prospects for the UK economy.”

The total UK Customer Satisfaction Index score is currently 77.1. This is down 0.8 points year on year, and the fourth consecutive time that it has fallen since July 2017, when the score was 78.2.