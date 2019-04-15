Debenhams CEO Sergio Bucher to exit

Debenhams chief executive Sergio Bucher will leave the company following its fall into administration last week , Drapers understands.

Bucher will step down after successfully securing refinancing for the struggling department store chain.

It is understood that Bucher will be replaced by interim chairman Terry Duddy.

A source close to Bucher said: “Having stayed on after the AGM and gotten the refinancing in place, Sergio thinks now would be the right moment to move on. The upcoming restructuring can then be led by someone offering a fresh start.”

Debenhams is also close to appointing a new chief restructuring officer, Drapers understands. Stefaan Vansteenkiste, a managing director at the professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal, is currently being lined up for the role.

Debenhams’ lenders are putting together a new leadership team after the business entered into a pre-pack administration last week.

Debenhams’ lenders paid £101.8m for the group and took on £520m of debts and its pension obligations, taking the total cost to £621.81m.

Bucher was appointed as Debenhams chief executive in May 2016, replacing Michael Sharp. He joined from Amazon, where he had served as vice-president of Amazon Fashion Europe since 2013.