Debenhams debuts in Oman

Debenhams has made its Oman debut, opening a new store in the country as part of its continued Middle East expansion.

The 24,400 sq ft store opened on 5 September at the new Mall of Muscat. Debenhams is now represented in eight countries in the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

The department store chain also opened a new store in Abu Dhabi last week, in the Galleria Al Maryah Island. The 75,000 sq ft store has two floors and was part of the shopping centre’s expansion programme. ,

The two openings bring Debenham’s total number of stores in the Middle East to 29, making it the biggest international region for the department store chain. They are part of Debenhams’ international franchise business which now comprises 57 stores in 20 countries.