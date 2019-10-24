Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Debenhams eyes ex-House of Fraser CFO

24 October 2019By

Debenhams is rumoured to be about to name Mark Gifford, a former chief financial officer at House of Fraser, as its new chairman this week.

Sky News has reported that Celine Holdings, Debenhams’ holding company, may appoint Gifford by the end of the week amid ongoing troubles at the department store chain.

Gifford is currently chairman of several businesses, including accessories brand Radley.

His LinkedIn profile shows his most recent CFO role was at entertainment retailer Game Group, between 2015-18), having left House of Fraser in 2015 after 13 years in the same position.

The news comes after Debenhams appointed turnaround specialist Stefaan Vansteenkiste as CEO in August.

Drapers has contacted Debenhams. 

You might also like...

