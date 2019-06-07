Debenhams hires ex-Wallis buying director

Debenhams has appointed former Wallis buying director Monica Wahla as buying director for womenswear from 18 June.

Wahla was head of buying at Wallis between 2012 and 2017 before she became buying director from 2017 to 2018.

Between 2010 and 2012 she was director and co-founder of an online boutique called Monica & Joe.

Sara Bradley, Debenhams trading director for womenswear, said: ”Monica has a wealth of experience in retail having previously worked for Evans, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, and most recently as buying director at Wallis.”