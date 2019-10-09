Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Debenhams reveals Eastbourne store closure date

9 October 2019By

Full screenDebenhams 3by2

Debenhams has announced it will close the doors to its Eastbourne branch by 24 January 2020, as part of its company voluntary arrangement. 

The store on Terminus Road was named in April as one of the 22 stores deemed as “not viable”.

The list includes: Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton, Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney, Wolverhampton.

A further 105 stores will get rent reductions and lease negotiations.

The Debenhams CVA proposals were approved on 9 May. 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.