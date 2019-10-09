Debenhams reveals Eastbourne store closure date

Debenhams has announced it will close the doors to its Eastbourne branch by 24 January 2020, as part of its company voluntary arrangement.

The store on Terminus Road was named in April as one of the 22 stores deemed as “not viable”.

The list includes: Altrincham, Ashford, Birmingham Fort, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Great Yarmouth, Guildford, Kirkcaldy, Orpington, Slough, Southport, Southsea, Staines, Stockton, Walton, Wandsworth, Welwyn Garden City, Wimbledon, Witney, Wolverhampton.

A further 105 stores will get rent reductions and lease negotiations.

The Debenhams CVA proposals were approved on 9 May.