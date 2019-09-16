Demna Gvasalia to exit Vetements

Demna Gvasalia is stepping down from the helm of Vetements, the luxury brand he co-founded with his brother in 2014.

Demna Gvasalia

The Georgian designer wants to “pursue new ventures”, WWD reports.

He will continue his role as creative director of Balenciaga.



Demna’s brother Guram Gvasalia, CEO of Vetements, said in a statement to WWD: “Vetements has always been a collective of creative minds.

”We will continue to push the boundaries even further, respecting codes and the authentic values of the brand, and keep on supporting honest creativity and genuine talent.

“What Demna has accomplished over the past few years represents a key chapter in the story of Vetements. We are very grateful to Demna for having contributed to the great momentum of the house.”