Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Demna Gvasalia to exit Vetements

16 September 2019By

Full screenDemna gvasalia vetements balenciaga

Demna Gvasalia is stepping down from the helm of Vetements, the luxury brand he co-founded with his brother in 2014. 

Demna Gvasalia

Demna Gvasalia

The Georgian designer wants to “pursue new ventures”, WWD reports.

He will continue his role as creative director of Balenciaga

Demna’s brother Guram Gvasalia, CEO of Vetements, said in a statement to WWD: “Vetements has always been a collective of creative minds.

”We will continue to push the boundaries even further, respecting codes and the authentic values of the brand, and keep on supporting honest creativity and genuine talent.

“What Demna has accomplished over the past few years represents a key chapter in the story of Vetements. We are very grateful to Demna for having contributed to the great momentum of the house.”

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.