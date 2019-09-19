Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Department store sales dip

19 September 2019

Department store sales were down for the 12th consecutive month in August, falling by 2.5% year on year, despite a 2.7% increase in total retail sales.

Compared with July, department store sales were down by 1.3%. Sales at textile, clothing and footwear stores, meanwhile, grew by 3.8% year on year, but fell by 0.1% compared to the month prior. Total retail sales were up 2.7% year on year last month and the amount spent grew by 3.4%.

The Office for National Statistics said non-store retailing reported the largest contribution to both the amount spent and quantity bought in August – up 1.7 and 1.6 percentage points respectively.

In the three months to August, the total amount consumers spent increased by 1.1% year on year and the quantity bought increased by 3.3%.

